The Yorkshire Post says: Inspiration to all. Sir Kenny Dalglish’s knighthood

ON A day of celebration for the local heroes recognised in the Queen’s Birthday’s Honours, the long-overdue knighthood awarded to footballing legend Sir Kenny Dalglish deserves top billing.

A phenomenal player, his great deeds on the pitch have been matched by his tireless work off the field of play in aid of cancer charities and unflinching support for the Hillsborough families.

Manager of Liverpool Football Club when 96 fans were killed at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final, he was a tower of strength to grieving families – he and his wife Marina attended many of the funerals – before supporting campaigners throughout their battle for justice. A typically modest Sir Kenny is playing down his achievements, saying he and his family set out “to help people because somebody helped us”, but all those who have benefitted from his quiet dignity, leadership, compassion and benevolence, and continue to do so, will maintain that this accolade is the most deserving of all.