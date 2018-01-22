The Yorkshire Post says: Jimmy Armfield. Fine footballer, an even finer individual

JIMMY ARMFIELD was far more than an acclaimed footballer who was steadfastly loyal to his hometown club Blackpool and an integral member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, despite a cruelly-timed injury robbing him of a place in Sir Alf Ramsey’s starting XI. He was also a successful manager – he guided Leeds United to the European Cup final – before becoming a much respected broadcaster.

One of football’s greatest ever gentlemen, he remained so grounded, and so measured, because of his humanity. He always found time for others – he played the organ at his local church – and his values shone through in his much-missed BBC radio broadcasts in which he provided a level of insight with a gravity and maturity that few have been able to match. His was a voice that had to be heard.

A fine footballer, it speaks volumes of Jimmy Armfield’s career on and off the pitch that he will be remembered as an even finer individual.