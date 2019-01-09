The Yorkshire Post says: Kegworth legacy – brace yourself for a safety reminder

THE SOLEMNITY of last month’s events to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Lockerbie disaster were replicated at a moving memorial service to mark the Kegworth air disaster.

A tragedy that shocked the country in January 1989 when a stricken British Midland Boeing 737 crashed on an embankment of the M1, killing 47 people and injuring 74 others, its legacy is the brace position which passengers are required to adopt in the unlikely event of an aviation emergency.

Developed by the pioneering surgeon Professor Angus Wallace who studied the variance in the injuries suffered by passengers on the doomed plane, it is tragedies like this – and the acts of awareness that continue to occur – that serve to highlight the importance of people actually following the safety demonstration when they board an aircraft rather than switching off and hoping that such lessons will never apply to them. Try telling that to Kegworth’s victims.