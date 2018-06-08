The Yorkshire Post says: Lady Wilson’s love. Our debt to former PM’s widow

LADY MARY Wilson, who has died at the age of 102, was an enormous source of strength to her husband Harold, the last Yorkshireman to become Prime Minister, during his premiership – and also throughout his latter years when he succumbed to the cruel ravages of Alzheimer’s disease.

A remarkable lady who had expected the quiet life when she married her husband in 1940 when he was expected to follow a career in academia, rather than public life, she is remembered with particular fondness in Huddersfield, where Mr Wilson was born, and the rest of the West Riding.

Mocked by Private Eye’s satirical caricature Mrs Wilson’s Diaries, she was, in fact, an accomplished poet and a spirited lady with principled views of her own. A clergyman’s daughter, she declined to say she would “obey” her husband at their wedding in 1940.

She was an active member of CND and, incredibly, defied her husband and voted against Britain joining the then EEC in 1975. “I just couldn’t do it,” she told him after the couple had cast their votes. In a subsequent interview, she said: “He was very sweet about it.” Yet, despite this, her love of Mr Wilson shone through and, like all premiers, he withstood the rigours of office thanks to the staunch support of close family members through good times and bad.