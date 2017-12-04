The Yorkshire Post says: Leadership test for Yorkshire after social mobility wake-up call

THE context to Alan Milburn’s resignation as Social Mobility Commission chairman is important. The former Labour minister’s term of office was due to come to an end and he clearly hopes the abrupt manner of his departure, and that of others, will galvanise the Government.

As Mr Milburn said in interviews, he respects the sincerity of Theresa May’s desire, on becoming Prime Minister, to tackle society’s burning injustices – including the life chances of the under-privileged. He backs Rotherham-born Education Secretary Justine Greening’s wish for “equality of opportunity for all”.

The political differences are not as dramatic as the national media made out. The fundamental problem is that Brexit negotiations have become all-encompassing and that the leadership vacuum in 10 Downing Street is akin to “pushing water uphill” because of “indecision, dysfunctionality and a lack of leadership.”

Even though the National Living Wage is going up, and childcare provision expanded, this is still a withering critique of Mrs May’s leadership regime – Gillian Shepherd, Education Secvretary in John Major’s government, also quit – and re-enforces this newspaper’s call for the post of Northern Powerhouse Minister to be given Cabinet status. Improving social mobility, and the skills of young people from all backgrounds, is as important to Yorkshire’s future as improved infrastructure.

This issue is also key to this region’s devolution debate. As Barnsley and Doncaster voters receive ballot papers enabling them to to have their say on their future governance, the political and economic case for the One Yorkshire model becomes stronger with each passing day. Not only would a county-wide mayor provide the real leadership that several competing city-regions could not, but they would also have a mandate to challenge Downing Street’s dither and drift.