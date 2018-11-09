The Yorkshire Post says: Leading the way – value of degree apprentioceships to Sheffield and Northern Powerhouse

IN THE week that Parliament’s Education Select Committee questioned the role of universities, and called for greater emphasis to be attached to degree apprenticeships, it is encouraging that Yorkshire is already leading the way thanks to a new national centre of excellence that has now been officially opened at Sheffield Hallam University to underpin the city’s renewed emphasis on engineering.

For too long, there’s been a misguided belief that three years of academic study is the best way of obtaining a degree. Yet, with growing concerns that insufficient graduates are gaining jobs which are commensurate with their qualifications, there’s a growing acceptance that on-the-job learning and training can be just as beneficial to those young people who want to develop more vocational and practical skills.

The challenge now is making sure that there are sufficient opportunities to meet the growing ambitions of all school-leavers.