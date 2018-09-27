The Yorkshire Post says: Let there be light – Abbey honour for David Hockney and the Queen

THE landscape of East Yorkshire that has been enshrined in stained glass within Westminster Abbey may not be immediately recognisable, but few will mistake the signature style of its creator.

David Hockney, a Yorkshireman who made his home in the Wolds for many years, is this country’s most successful living artist and as such an obvious, yet at the same time imaginative, choice for the Abbey’s latest commission.

He had been asked to produce an artwork for the ages that would celebrate the Queen’s reign, the longest in British history. Never one to conform, his work will be interpreted in many ways in the years to come, and may be seen as an allegory for the societal change that the second Elizabethan age facilitated.

Yet it is also a monument to the timeless craftsman­ship that went into its production, at a glass studio in York, and to the country itself. In the North Transept of one of the world’s great buildings, it could not be in better company.