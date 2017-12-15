The Yorkshire Post says: Loneliness: A turning point. Jo Cox campaign inspires manifesto

TODAY’S official launch of Britain’s first ever loneliness manifesto marks a turning point in the country’s approach – and public attitudes – towards social isolation.

Scepticism certainly outweighed sympathy when The Yorkshire Post launched its award-winning campaign, Loneliness: The Hidden Epidemic, nearly four years ago; many thought the problem was exaggerated and not a political priority.

Now, thanks to a cross-party consensus, the reverse is true after it was established that the health and wellbeing of the lonely suffers as a result of their isolated existence.

This would not have been possible without the unstinting work of bodies like the Campaign to End Loneliness and the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness which is one of the late Batley & Spen MP’s many legacies.

How appropriate that Batley, the home town of Mrs Cox, is the venue for today’s launch where there will be a call for a Government-led national strategy to build upon the work of those health organisations, and others, who accept and acknowledge the issue’s importance. Others now need to follow.

Yet, while political leadership and innovation is important to ease the burden on the NHS, small acts of humanity can make a difference – it shouldn’t take a bout of cold weather to say ‘hello’ to a neighbour. As the Commission’s co-chair Rachel Reeves MP says: “We can change the world around us, one conversation at a time.”

And this is borne out by the response of readers in recent times. Not only are more people willing to talk about the impact of loneliness on their lives, and the comfort they now receive from others, but it’s not just the elderly who can feel on their own or bereft of support – people of all ages have said they feel the same. It’s a very humbling thought this Christmas as a new national conversation begins.