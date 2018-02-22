The Yorkshire Post says: May and her Brexit battles. Cabinet must settle differences

THERESA MAY’S Cabinet ‘away day’ at Chequers to discuss Brexit – and the negotiating strategy for the next round of talks with the EU – is a defining moment for this Government.

Not only is the future of the country at stake, but the very future of Mrs May’s administration if she, and her top team, are unable to reach an agreed position that reconciles Tory party splits.

At least the Prime Minister is attempting to be collegiate in her approach as she seeks a broad consensus – perhaps Tony Blair should have done the same before the Iraq invasion of 2003.

The challenge will come after today’s meeting when Ministers, and their aides, start providing the running commentary that Mrs May cautioned against when she succeeded David Cameron.

Not only is this a breakdown of Cabinet collective responsibility, but the focus on the personalties of the key protagonists is not helping the Government to come to terms with Britain’s biggest legislative upheaval since the war.

The backbiting and bickering must stop – the Government needs to be far more united in its approach to Brexit if it is to retain the confidence of the country at large and demonstrate to the EU that Mrs May will be no pushover in future talks. If Ministers can’t sign up to this, they should resign.

Furthermore the Government should look again at its use of language. Rather than obsessing about terms like ‘hard’ or ‘soft’ Brexit, there needs to be a greater focus on the opportunities for Britain and the wider economy, not least the skills agenda.

Asked to specify her intentions at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mrs May signalled a desire for “a bespoke economic partnership” with the EU. The question now is whether she can come up with a strategy that is both achievable – and acceptable to her Cabinet, her party and her country – before she goes into battle with the European Union.