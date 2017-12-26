The Yorkshire Post says: May’s Brexit ‘deal’ is nothing more than surrender to EU

From: R Hemingway, Monkbridge Road, Meanwood, Leeds.

SINCE Theresa May became PM, she has blundered on from disaster to disaster. Her ill-judged election, lacklustre party conference and now the shambolic Brexit negotiations.

Neither May nor David Davis inspired any confidence at the EU meetings and the EU vultures have moved in for the kill. May and Davis’s weaknesses have been so obvious, the EU now hold all the aces.

The recent deal (meaning surrender) gave the go-ahead to proceed to trade talks, but at what cost? A massive divorce bill, continued payments to the EU, freedom of movement, ECJ jurisdiction during any transition period and the PM has pledged that the UK will stay ‘aligned’ to the EU to safeguard Northern Ireland’s status in the event of a ‘no-deal’ on trade.

The Tory elite should act swiftly and replace Theresa May before she causes any more damage to their party and the hopes and prospects of our citizens who surely deserve better.

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

IT was with incredulity that I read that a number of so called Tory MPs had the affrontary to vote against a Conservative government by allying with a Marxist-inspired Labour party over Brexit.

Are they so politically naïve that they are unable to visualise the horrendous damage a Socialist government would inflict on the wealth and well being of the ordinary citizens of our once great nation? Hopefully their local constituency party activists will ensure that these Tory turncoats are deselected.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

IF the Conservative negotiators think they have secured a good Brexit deal. I would like to see what they think a bad one is like.

The status quo remains on migration, trade, law, fishing, etc.

We continue paying in our annual fee and, for this privilege, we pay a lump sum of near £40bn. Some deal.

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

BREXIT breakthrough? More like the ‘peace in our time’ bit of paper Neville Chamberlain waved in 1938 after Munich! From the details released so far, it is obvious that Theresa May has betrayed every interest of this country, financially, politically, economically. Not what we voted for in the EU referendum.