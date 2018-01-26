The Yorkshire Post says: May steps up to the world stage. The power of new technology

THERESA May’s speech to global elites gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos was all the more thoughtful – and ambitious – because it deliberately did not mention the ‘Brexit’ word.

There were two reasons for this. She did not want to highlight any vulnerability on Britain’s part and wants to see if Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron’s commitment to free trade is reflected by the EU.

And, while the Prime Minister’s awkward meeting with President Donald Trump will grab the attention because of deteriorating relations between the two leaders, this was a substantial speech.

First, the advent of new technologies and industries could supersede Britain’s exit from the European Union – even David Cameron conceded at Davos that Brexit is not “a disaster” – and it was welcome that the Tory leader cited the investment in Hull by energy giant Siemens. At least it is on her radar as she sought to sell the Industrial Strategy to the wider world.

Second, all governments do need to harness technological progress or they will be left behind. As others have set out, automation should lead to a creation of a new generation of jobs – the challenge is making sure staff, and the workers of tomorrow, have the necessary skills as the PM set out her commitment to technical education.

Finally, Mrs May challenged social media giants to take the lead in censoring offensive material posted online. “No one wants to be known as the terrorists platform or the first choice app for paedophiles,” she told delegates before saying this issue requires a global response because the internet transcends all global boundaries.

If Mrs May does not wish to be defined by Brexit, this speech was a start. Yet, just like her words on the steps of 10 Downing Street when she became Prime Minister, can she turn the rhetoric into positive action?