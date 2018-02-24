The Yorkshire Post says: Money machines. RBS and its debt to local branches

THE ROYAL Bank of Scotland’s return to profitability has been 10 years in the making and chief executive Ross McEwan could not hide his glee after the financial giant reported a bottom line profit of £752m.

It’s just a shame there was little acknowledgement of the hardship and heartache suffered by its customers since the financial crash – or the resentment as it prepares to shut 197 NatWest branches and 62 RBS local banks.

Given it was taxpayers who had to bail out the banking industry, and given that the closure programme means some communities losing the last bank in town without alternative arrangements being put in place, Mr McEwan could have shown some humility.

Not everyone has internet access – Environment Secretary Michael Gove says broadband coverage is a national priority – and banks like the RBS should be maintaining some semblance of branch service now they’re making money again.