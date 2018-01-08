The Yorkshire Post says: More in common – the futility of rail strike

WHY is more not being done to end the strike action on Yorkshire’s railways?

Today marks the first of three days of industrial unrest this week on the part of the RMT union in a long-running dispute over the role of guards and extension of driver-only trains.

Yet, while passengers on Northern’s services will show their customary forbearance, the disruption is particularly galling in a month that has already witnessed considerable unease over the annual New Year hike in ticket prices.

Like the unions, the train operators – and the Government – are committed to public safety. All three have far more in common than they care to admit, hence the need for the leaders concerned to take some responsibility and resume meaningful talks.