The Yorkshire Post says: Music lessons. Curriculum must hit right note

BRITAIN’S future fortunes do depend on more people embracing the so-called STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering and maths – and this is reflected by changes to the school curriculum.

Nevertheless, the longer-term vibrancy and vitality of the country is also dependent on the creativity of youngsters, a point made by Jonathan Sands, chairman of Leeds design agency Elmwood, who is worried that lessons in music, and so on, are being marginalised.

To those who think such subjects are not generators of economic growth, they’re very much mistaken – music, says Mr Sands, will strike the right note culturally, and financially, when youngsters realise it requires a broad range of skills to reach the widest possible audience.