The Yorkshire Post says: Never forgotten - vital to remember Holocaust

AS Britain marked Holocaust Memorial Day yesterday, it was especially concerning that a shocking level of ignorance about one of the most evil acts in history was revealed.

That two-thirds of Britons do not know how many Jews were murdered by the Nazis, or grossly underestimate the total, is bad enough.

Worse, some five per cent of those surveyed are Holocaust deniers, refusing to believe that the genocide took place.

This is very worrying, all the more so for the fact that the Holocaust remains within living memory, its survivors continuing to bear witness to the horrors they experienced, all of them doing so in the hope that their stories are a warning from history of what can happen when fanaticism and racial hatred take root.

But the cult of Holocaust denial grows ever stronger online, and efforts to expose it as the shameful lie that it is need to be redoubled.

Inevitably, the number of concentration camp survivors is dwindling, and the time is coming when the potency of personal testimony in challenging the lies will be beyond hearing.

Efforts to educate every generation that has grown up since the Holocaust also need to be redoubled.

The shadow of anti-Semitism still falls across our own times and it is vital that society embraces the knowledge of where it can lead.

Observance of Holocaust Memorial Day in our region and around the world was widespread, dignified and heartfelt.

As a country, we should resolve to make the level of understanding and remembrance of what happened match that.