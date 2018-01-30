The Yorkshire Post says: Neville must prove his worth

It has not been the start to his managerial career that either Phil Neville or his bosses at the FA wanted. With women’s football in this country growing in popularity, his appointment as England’s head coach should have heralded the start of an exciting new era.

Instead, the emergence of past “misogynistic and sexist” tweets by Mr Neville have cast serious doubts on his suitability to lead the Lionesses.

Not surprisingly all eyes were on him yesterday as he made his first media appearance since taking on the role. Once again he had to deny he was sexist and apologise for his previous comments. He insisted, too, that he was up to the job.

We must hope that he is. Women’s sport is in the spotlight like never before and with this comes greater responsibility. The former Manchester United star must now display some of the shrewd leadership skills that were perfected by his former boss Sir Alex Ferguson. If he does, he may yet win over his critics.