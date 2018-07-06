The Yorkshire Post says: NHS and vital role of charities and crowd-funding

IT WOULD be remiss – in a landmark week for the NHS – not to acknowledge the priceless role of myriad health charities and organisations. Thanks to this, hospitals across Yorkshire, and Britain, are at the forefront of pioneering research which offers fresh hope to seriously-ill patients who might otherwise be denied the gift of life.

This charitable endeavour, which has grown in parallel with the National Health Service since its inception 70 years ago, has in turn inspired a 21st century phenomenon – crowd-funding – in which families harness the power of social media, and the kindness of strangers, to raise funds for potentially lifesaving, and life-changing, treatment which might not meet strict criteria set down by health chiefs.

As well as providing financial assistance to the families concerned and raising the profile of those cases which genuinely tug the heartstrings, especially those stories involving young children who would, otherwise, face the bleakest of futures, these have also helped to expose one of the more distressing aspects of the modern NHS – the postcode lottery.

For, while the use of new drugs unsanctioned by health watchdogs in this country remains one of the great ethical dilemmas of these times, it’s deeply disturbing that patients living in one area can be denied treatment which is routinely available to families living in a neighbouring area. The NHS is supposed to be a ‘national’ service – the clue is in the name – and it would be helpful if there was speedier resolution when the availability of treatment is subject to such variance.

After all, it is medical advances – and the development of new treatments – which explains why so many people are prepared to support the NHS through increased taxation, ring-fenced so additional funding goes straight to the front line, and charitable donations.