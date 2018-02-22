The Yorkshire Post says: NHS can’t go bust – because we are all stuck with the bill

From: Hugh Rogers, Messingham Road, Ashby.

THE question of NHS “deficits” is a nonsensical concept which is increasingly being used as a stick with which to beat both the Government and the taxpayer.

NHS trusts are not commercial concerns – they will not stop mending broken legs because of a lack of funds, nor will they sack all their employees.

Vale of York CCG is said to be “in the red” to the tune of £16m, but it will not cease trading.

The unhappy fact is that we are stuck with a nationalised health service and will have to pick up the tab for it whatever it costs. Talk of targets, budgets and deficits is just a smokescreen for what, from day one, was a crazily-conceived piece of social engineering we did not, and still do not, have the income to sustain.

From: J Shedlow, Fir Tree Vale, Moortown, Leeds.

I GET so angry at constantly hearing of elderly people in hospitals being blamed for the problems in the NHS.

The blame lies solely with the Government, by closing care homes, cutting social services and allowing anyone from any country in the world to come and use the NHS for free.

It’s time to close this loophole.

From: Allan Ramsay, Radcliffe Moor Road, Radcliffe.

WHAT price a child’s life?

The parents of a child who suffers from a rare form of life-limiting Batten Disease, are appealing to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, (NICE), to fund the £20,000 per week cost of the drug Brineura.

It’s a ‘damned if you do; damned if you don’t’ decision – with limited funds, and many other terminally-ill children, which child do they save?

From: D Booth, Leeds.

I HAVE had cause to visit two Leeds hospitals many times over the past year and I was very impressed with the quality and efficiency of service and treatment in both hospitals.

The Leeds Dental School and the dermatology department of Chapel Allerton Hospital have my profound thanks and admiration.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

THE NHS could make far greater use of the facilities at Wharfedale Hospital, Otley, if it had better public transport.

What a shame no one thought of this when the PFI deal was being signed.