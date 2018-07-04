The Yorkshire Post says: NHS side-effects. Role of technology and after-care

THE NATIONAL Health Service is – in many respects – emblematic of the advance of technology over the past 70 years.

Operations once regarded as complicated, and necessitating long periods of convalescence, are now commonplace as more surgery is undertaken with pinpoint accuracy by state-of-the-art robotic devices which can perform medical miracles. It means people can undergo hip replacements, or operations to remove prostates, as day patients – something that was inconceivable in 1948 – and it is welcome that Yorkshire is at the forefront of these changes.

Together with groundbreaking progress in medical science, it means the NHS is now the victim of its own success as it struggles to meet higher public expectations and the health needs of a growing – and ageing – population. And while it should be a source of major pride that surgery need not be so invasive, therefore lessening the risk of avoidable complications, new technology will only benefit hospitals if there’s a similar investment in after-care.

Though hospital operating theatres can resemble production lines, individuals still need ample medical and nursing support as they recover from their surgery – time and support that has, on occasion, been compromised by the omnipresent day-to-day pressures facing hospitals across the country.

There’s still no substitute for human interaction, whether it be arranging appropriate physiotherapy or a reassuring word from a nurse to a patient about any side-effects. In short, clearer communication is still the best remedy if the NHS wants to do more to help itself.