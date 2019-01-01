The Yorkshire Post says: On the buses - time to view rural economy as investment

those URBAN residents bemoaning the lack of public transport on New Year’s Day should consider themselves to be fortunate. Normal service will resume tomorrow – even if it means another fare increase on the railways and no guarantee that trains will run on time.

For rural dwellers, a skeleton service is in danger of becoming non-existent thanks to the continuing decline in rural bus services highlighted today by the Campaign for Better Transport. Ideas for reform range from minicabs being hired to provide public transport to school buses operating public services after 9am and online technology being utilised to help people to share lifts.

Yet, while they’re all laudable suggestions, the challenge is introducing them at a time when the financial crisis currently afflicting all councils is matched by the Government’s indifference towards the rural economy when Ministers should be viewing the countryside as an investment in the nation’s future.