The Yorkshire Post says: One game at a time as Theresa May faces down Tory critics over Brexit

THERESA MAY isn’t just negotiating with her own Cabinet – and the EU – when it comes to Brexit. She’s also playing for high political stakes with her more Eurosceptic backbenchers who have the power to block any plan and, potentially, bring the Government down.

Yet, as the Prime Minister begins work today selling her new plan to her own MPs, her task is helped by the apparent Cabinet truce after Friday’s all-day meeting at Chequers when prominent Brexiteers agreed to key concessions to safeguard the country’s business interests.

To use footballing parlance, Mrs May is taking it one game at a time. She secured the authority to trigger Article 50; the European Withdrawal Bill is now enshrined in law and the PM now has a realistic framework which can be put to the EU. Some thought none of these steps would be possible.

Unlike diehard Brexiteers like Jacob Rees-Mogg and Andrea Jenkyns, the outspoken Morley and Outwood MP who is clearly contemplating signing a letter that could trigger a leadership contest, Mrs May has to deal with day-to-day practicalities and is trying to protect the national interest.

Perhaps they should take their lead from prominent Leave campaigner Michael Gove. Though the Environment Secretary conceded that it was not the deal that he envisaged, he did say that “we need to have a united Cabinet” before stressing the importance of collective responsibility now that Ministers have reached agreement.

A nod to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson who is being accused by some of surrendering his principles, Britain’s relationship with first the EEC, and then the EU, has evolved since 1973 and this strategy heralds a new chapter in the relationship. However the consequences could be far-reaching, both politically and economically, if Brexiteers continue to make unreasonable demands – and Labour shadow ministers continue to nitpick from the sidelines when their own position mirrors Mrs May’s stance. That much is still clear.