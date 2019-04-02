The Yorkshire Post says: Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey will be an inspired travel commissioner in Sheffield City Region

AS BRITAIN’S most decorated Paralympian, Dame Sarah Storey embodies “the aggregate of marginal gains” – the philosophy that has seen Britain’s cyclists become world-beaters.

Yet the approach, pioneered by Sir Dave Brailsford, is equally applicable to Dame Sarah’s new role as the first-ever active travel commissioner for the Sheffield City Region. An inspired appointment by Dan Jarvis, South Yorkshire’s mayor, she wants to use her high profile to encourage more people to travel on foot, by bike or by public transport.

And while she is the first to accept that change will not happen overnight, Dame Sarah’s input will also be invaluable when it comes to the planning, and provision, of public transport.

For, seven years after her golden successes at the London Paralympics did so much to change public attitudes, it is, frankly, a national embarrassment that disabled people – like Yorkshire’s indomitable Hannah Cockroft – are still considered an afterthought when it comes to making key services, such as buses, trains and planes, accessible to all.