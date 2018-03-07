The Yorkshire Post says: Passenger rights. Grayling and communication

IT speaks volumes about the railway industry that Transport Secretary Chris Grayling feels compelled to order train companies to improve their communication with the public.

Though passenger updates are much improved from the period, not so long ago, when information boards described Northern-run services as being ‘on time’ in Leeds when, in fact, they had been cancelled because of snow, there’s still room for improvement.

Even though disruption was inevitable last week, commuters will be far more forgiving if they’re kept informed of delays and cancellations so they can plan accordingly. After all, the railways are a public service. Yet, while Mr Grayling is opening new lines of communication, perhaps he could answer the questions tabled by The Yorkshire Post last Saturday about his proposed £3bn upgrade of trans–Pennine services. An acknowledgement, never mind a response, seems, just like the trains, to be already running late.