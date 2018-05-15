The Yorkshire Post says: Patient power. Holding NHS chiefs to account

EVEN though plans to axe Huddersfield Royal Infirmary’s A&E unit have been vetoed by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to the relief of patients and campaigners, uncertainty remains.

It now falls to the Calderdale and Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Groups, the architects of this flawed scheme, to come up with an alternative blueprint within three months which still meets the area’s health – and financial – needs.

If they’re to regain the shattered confidence of residents, they need to work in partnership with the communities concerned – and then put the options to the people.

Yet, at the same time, Mr Hunt needs to review the remit of such bodies. For, while it’s always preferable when decisions like this are taken locally, this whole episode does reflect badly on decision-making protocols – and the need for greater public accountability.