The Yorkshire Post says: Paying the penalty. Calling time on rogue operators

IF Parliament – and the Government – want to show that they’re on the side of ordinary people, they will get behind Sir Greg Knight’s Private Member’s Bill that intends, if enacted, to hold rogue parking operators to account.

Though archaic Parliamentary procedures mean such Bills have very little chance of becoming law, the East Yorkshire MP deserves credit for proposing a new a new mandatory code of practice that stops motorists paying the price for “poor signage, unreasonable terms, exorbitant fines, aggressive demands for payment, and an opaque appeals process have no place in 21st century Britain”.

As all those drivers who have been clamped in the tourist village of Haworth, or other locations, know to their cost, the current rules and regulations have been exploited. And, as Sir Greg says, the only people who have anything to fear from his reform are those unscrupulous operators whose sharp practice gives their industry a bad name.