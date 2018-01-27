The Yorkshire Post says: Paying the price. BBC and a case for Carrie’s Law

THE PRE-EMPTIVE decision of some of the BBC’s highest-earning male presenters to take a pay cut will reaffirm the widely-held view that their salaries were over-excessive.

It should not have required Carrie Gracie to give up her job as the BBC’s much-respected China Editor to highlight the Corporation’s gender gap – and the extent to which female correspondents were paid much less than their male colleagues for doing comparable jobs.

Yet, given the broadcaster’s continuing prevarication, it’s clear that more needs to be done to bring about gender equality in all walks of life. Perhaps next month’s centenary of the Representation of the People Act, landmark legislation that paved the way for women to get the vote, should see a deadline set for organisations to implement equal pay. In the meantime, the Government should only give public money to bodies that have pay parity – and that includes the BBC. It could be called Carrie’s Law.