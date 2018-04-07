The Yorkshire Post says: Pensions jolt - Workers need to boost savings

On the face of it, the news that millions of workers in this country will see their minimum pension contributions rise from one per cent of their income to three per cent is good news.

It is the latest stage of what is being dubbed a “quiet pensions revolution” aimed at ensuring people build decent savings pots for when they retire.

However, while the Bank of England is forecasting an increase in wages this year, the increase in monthly pension contributions will no doubt mean that some employees will see their take-home pay diminish as a result.

This, sadly, is the harsh reality facing many hard-working individuals, particularly those on lower earnings, who are already feeling the financial squeeze from rising living costs.

Today’s younger generation are the first to be less well-off than their parents, but the fact is if they want financial security in their later years they must start saving now, and this is the best way of ensuring they do.