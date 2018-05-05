The Yorkshire Post says: Political stalemate. Tories and Labour deadlocked

THERESA MAY will be relieved that the Tories did exceed relatively low expectations in the local elections while Jeremy Corbyn’s high hopes did not materialise in spite of Labour winning control of Kirklees Council in this area’s most notable shift in power.

Neither party deserved to make a major breakthrough. The Conservatives have endured a turbulent year while Labour should have been performing better at this stage of the electoral cycle.

And, while these elections should, in fact have been fought on local issues like the bins, Brexit was a notable factor in some areas and is most likely to break the national stalemate that exists between the Tories and Labour with neither party appearing to be in a position to win an outright Commons majority.

As Britain’s day of reckoning nears, this remains Mrs May’s biggest opportunity – and greatest threat. The forthcoming customs union negotiations with her Cabinet, and then the EU, will make or break her government and set the nation’s future political parameters. In this respect, it’s too early to say whether this is Peak May and Peak Corbyn as some suggest – Brexit, the biggest uncertainty of all, is very much still in play.