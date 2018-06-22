The Yorkshire Post says: Pound for pound. Why park cuts should be a non-runner

PEOPLE DON’T require the prowess of Sir Mo Farah to enjoy the benefits of regular exercise – health leaders are now encouraging patients to take part in their local parkrun as an alternative to medication in a bid to combat illness and obesity.

There’s just one problem. This latest initiative came just 24 hours after it emerged that £15m has been cut from spending on parks and other green spaces in the past year as a result of the spending squeeze.

Yet, given that parkruns do provide a safe and fun environment for people of all abilities to run five kilometres, this enlightened approach will, regrettably, become a non-runner unless it is matched by a healthy dose of joined-up government from start to finish before it is too late.

It’s not too much to ask, is it?