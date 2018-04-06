The Yorkshire Post says: Preserve churches by restoring and using them

PLANS to restore a historic Malton chapel to its former glory would certainly resonate with John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist movement, who once said: “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”

By transforming this Grade II listed place of worship with a £1m makeover so it can also be used as a venue for concerts, conferences and a community cafe, this ancient building will have a new purpose that will enable it to fulfil the defining mission of Wesley who, in fact, preached at the chapel in the 18th century.

For, while so many Yorkshire’s churches are architectural gems, the best way to preserve them is to ensure they’re used and utilised more widely. The alternative is they fall into a permanent state of disrepair.