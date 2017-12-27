The Yorkshire Post says: Prince Harry shows there's more to politics on BBC Radio 4's Today programme

PRINCE HARRY certainly made a favourable impression during his guest editorship of Today, BBC Radio 4’s flagship current affairs programme.

Unlike Today’s more combative presenters like the occasionally impossible John Humphrys, Harry’s agenda, and his firm but fair interviewing style, illicited great candour.

Barack Obama being interviewed by Prince Harry for the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that he guest edited. PA

And, while he will inevitably be mocked by the usual suspects, this is a Prince who sounded at ease with himself after coming to terms with his own challenges in life.

He is self-assured championing those causes that are close to his heart – military veterans and also conservation – but he also recognises that his privileged position can be a force for good and inspire young people, at home and abroad. to become better citizens and humanitarians.

For, as his exchange with Barack Obama revealed, there’s more to politics – and building friendships – than Twitter tirades. Take note Donald Trump.