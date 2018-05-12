The Yorkshire Post says: Progress at last. More to do over mental health

POLITICIANS, and the rest of society, are far more aware about mental health, and its impact, compared to Sir Vince Cable’s formative years in York and his work as a nurse before a career in business and public life.

Just like Dame Kelly Holmes, Prince Harry, Alastair Campbell and many others, such candour has helped to change perceptions and secure more funding.

Sir Vince Cable.

From the plight of the lonely, long championed by this newspaper, to those suffering from depression, like Dame Kelly when the Olympian had the world at her feet, Britain is far more enlightened thanks to people speaking openly about their battles in the hope that these shared experiences will encourage, and even inspire, those who felt they were fighting a lone battle. It is why Theresa May has prioritised this issue.

And while it will take time for funding to filter through to the front line, steady progress is being made on a range of conditions. This is welcome. However there’s much more to be done – one person suffering in silence is still one too many – and some delays in treatment, and counselling, remain inexcusable. In this regard, Sir Vince, the current Lib Dem leader, is not only right to highlight the importance of tough targets, but the need for the NHS to meet them, if care levels are to be maintained and enhanced.