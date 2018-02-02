The Yorkshire Post says: Put children first. NSPCC call over online safety

TO BE fair to Theresa May, she is the world leader pressing for global action to force social media giants to remove offensive material posted online. “No one wants to be known as the terrorists’ platform or the first choice app for paedophiles,” she has said.

Yet, as the Prime Minister continues to press for international action, Mrs May also needs to take heed today’s wake up call by the NSPCC. Ten years after the leading children’s charity made a number of recommendations on safety, they have still to be implemented in full.

Given that many youngsters are likely to be digitally-savvy before they even start school, it’s surprising, to say the least, that the charity’s plea for compulsory lessons in e-safety has not been adopted by any government in the past decade. If it raises awareness and saves just one vulnerable youngster from falling prey to those criminals and predators who exploit the anonymity of the internet, it will have been a worthwhile exercise.