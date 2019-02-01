The Yorkshire Post says: Racing certainties – big wins for Beverley, Ripon and York

ONE million people can’t be wrong. That’s the total number of spectators who regularly attend meetings at Yorkshire’s nine racecourses each year because of the quality of sport, hospitality and entertainment on offer.

Yet, while it would be a surprise if York was not ranked amongst the country’s elite by tourism chiefs from VisitEngland, it is significant that Beverley and Ripon have been named ‘best of the best’ alongside iconic venues like Ascot, Aintree, Cheltenham and Newmarket.

Market town courses with a very special charm that could not be further removed from the glitz and glamour of Royal Ascot or the annual invasion of the Irish at the Cheltenham Festival, their commitment to customer service – and innovative new ways to attract a new generation of racegoers – deserves national recognition like this. In doing so, they continue to show that this county’s racing, tourism and leisure industries remain an unbeatable combination on and off the track.