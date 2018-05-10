The Yorkshire Post says: Raising a glass to return of Tetley’s

Seven years is a long time to go between pints, so the news that Tetley’s beer is once again to be brewed in Leeds will bring three hearty cheers to tap rooms across the county.

The original source dried up at the end of 2010 when the old Tetley plant in Hunslet closed and production of the flagship variety of bitter moved to Wolverhampton.

The fact, then, that the new Tetley’s is being produced in a microbrewery that was formerly a rival concern, appears on the face of it to be a dilution of Yorkshire’s brewing tradition, a tactic by the marketing department.

But let’s not be churlish. Microbreweries are not only popular but produce ale to a consistently higher quality than some of the multinationals. And in any case, the fact that Holbeck will now be turning out No3 Pale Ale to a recipe from 1868 will be as welcome to many as the return of an old friend.

The scale may be smaller, but a little moderation never did anyone any harm.