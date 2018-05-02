The Yorkshire Post says: Rape victim’s courage. Justice after a 30-year ordeal

WORDS like ‘courage’ and ‘bravery’ are so liberally used that they do a genuine disservice to those who genuinely exhibit these qualities in abundance.

Inspirational people such as Kim Chown who was subjected to “a campaign of rape” by her brutal father Francis Beaumont, a former university lecturer in Leeds. He has now been jailed for the depraved crimes which he committed against his own daughter more than 30 years ago.

By waiving her right to anonymity, and speaking so candidly about how she has turned her life around while her manipulative attacker begins a 20-year prison term, she is offering hope – and encouragement – to everyone who remains tormented and traumatised by sexual abuse. They now know that they, too, can come to terms with their ordeal and should utilise the support that exists – and draw strength from Mrs Chown’s example as she dedicates herself to helping others in the true personification of courage and bravery.