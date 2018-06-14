The Yorkshire Post says: Region leading on green power

A NEW chapter has opened in our region’s long and proud history of industrial innovation, and it is one that benefits us all.

The launch of Race Bank, a huge offshore wind farm that will power more than half a million homes, puts this region at the forefront of Britain’s drive towards sustainable and environmentally-friendly energy.

Controlled from Grimsby, and generating power using the first of the giant turbine blades to be manufactured in the Siemens Gamesa factory in Hull, the wind farm serves notice that the Humber is the new heart of green power.

This is not only good news for the environment, but also a major boost to the regional economy, holding out the welcome prospect of industrial expansion and growing numbers of jobs in the sector.

Innovation has long been one of our region’s greatest strengths, and so it is proving once more as the country looks to the future of generating power.