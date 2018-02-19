The Yorkshire Post says: Region’s NHS funding crisis - North Yorkshire CCG deficits

The news that health services in large parts of North Yorkshire are facing millions of pounds worth of spending cuts in a bid to get them back on an even keel, is as worrying as it is depressing.

It has been revealed that the total deficit for the four main clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) in North Yorkshire in 2017-18 is expected to reach £40m and could well lead to them all being placed in special measures by NHS England.

These deficits are on top of serious financial problems affecting other NHS organisations in the county with several hospital trusts also falling heavily into the red. All of which points to a much wider and deeper issue. The fact that health services in the county have been plagued by a number of financial problems during the past 15 years is indicative of a system that simply isn’t fit for purpose.

The National Health Service is arguably this county’s single most cherished – and important – institution, yet in its 70th year it finds itself bedevilled by financial woes. It’s true that the health challenges we face today are very different from those faced by the NHS’s founders, nevertheless it is abundantly clear that the health service has been too slow in the past to respond to the country’s changing demographics, not to mention the increased demands and expectations of patients.

This isn’t just about money – the blank cheque remedy has been proven not to work – at the same time, those tasked with making difficult decisions should be doing so from the perspective of Yorkshire’s health requirements in five, 10 and 20 years hence, rather than constantly having to contend with the latest financial emergency.

For that to happen we need a truly integrated health and social care policy rather than short-sighted strategies that are little more than a sticking plaster on an open wound.