The Yorkshire Post says: Region’s salute to our forces

ARMED Forces Day has gone from strength to strength in recent years as the people of Britain have embraced the opportunity to express their thanks and respect to the men and women who serve in uniform.

It is especially welcome news that Scarborough will host the 2020 national event to mark the day.

This is both good for our region and the services which will be honoured by the public salute that the town gladly gives them.

Besides bringing a major boost to visitor numbers, the event will showcase Yorkshire to a wide audience.

It is fitting that our county, with its long-standing and proud links to army, navy and air force, should be the venue for an event that celebrates them.

The personnel of all three services who will gather in Scarborough can be assured of the warmest of Yorkshire welcomes.

And that is no less than they deserve.