The Yorkshire Post says: Ride on Yorkshire – let’s make cycling safety the legacy of next year’s races

THE annual Tour de Yorkshire continues to attract global attention as it builds on the success of the 2014 Grand Départ.

As organisers announced the eight host locations for the 2019 race, it was revealed that the route to be ridden in May will include the Harrogate circuit that will host the finish of next September’s UCI Road World Championships.

Nick Westby: How Yorkshire became the new standard-bearer for cycling

Yet, while the health and environmental benefits of riding a bike are already well known, there’s now an unique chance to harness public interest in the sport and promote cycle safety to a wider audience.

For, while the tourism, economic and public health benefits of cycling, and of hosting global events, were proven four years ago, the ultimate objective should be to make sure that the region’s roads are safe for riders of all ages, and abilities, to use.

And it is this which should now be the defining legacy of next year’s high-profile events.