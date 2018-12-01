The Yorkshire Post says: Stately occasions – Christmas countdown begins

FEW cHRISTMAS displays in the land will be as elaborate as the spectacular exhibitions being put together by Harewood House and Castle Howard as Yorkshire’s iconic stately homes prepare to throw open their majestic doors to the wider public for the forthcoming festive season.

Not only does the portrayal of the myths and magic of Christmas help to raise interest in the heritage of this county, but their very creativity will attract a new – and younger – generation of visitors who will also appreciate why the start of Advent this weekend is traditionally a very special time of the year as families and friends come together in peace and harmony.

Let the festivities begin.