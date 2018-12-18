The Yorkshire Post says: Storm in a teacup – first world problems brewing over Yorkshire Tea

AS THERESA May finds herself in more hot water over Brexit, and Manchester United is in a stew over the sacking of the not-so-special Jose Mourinho, another storm in a tea cup was brewing right here in Yorkshire.

Longstanding connoisseurs of Yorkshire Tea contacted the company to complain about the introduction of new biodegradable teabags which were splitting open in their early morning cuppa and leaving a sour taste as a result.

Now this is a first world problem. Despite quickly offering tea and sympathy on social media, it became very clear that people do not like ‘weak and wobbly’ – whether it is politicians, football managers or their cup of Yorkshire Gold.

However they will always drink to ‘strong and stable’ at the start of any day and the company’s response suggested one silver lining – this particular storm will pass far more quickly than the fallout from the demise of the instantly dislikable Mr Mourinho or Brexit.