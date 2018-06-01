The Yorkshire Post says: Test of strength as Leeds begins week in sporting spotlight

THERE has always been a special aura to the opening day of a Test match at Headingley, and today will be no different when Joe Root’s England side take on Pakistan.

Yet, while red ball devotees hope Sheffield-born Root can lead by example after a challenging year as captain, it marks the start of a special week that will see Leeds in the international sporting spotlight.

As well as the cricket, England’s footballers will complete their World Cup build-up at Elland Road next Thursday. And, next weekend, the city hosts the latest leg of triathlon’s world series – a sport made by the incomparable Alistair and Jonny Brownlee. All it needs is for Leeds United – and Yorkshire County Cricket Club – to return to winning ways and the reputation of Leeds, a resurgent city with Champions League ambitions on and off the field of play, will rise still further.