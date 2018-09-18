The Yorkshire Post says: The best in show. An all-year round event centre

EVEN though the Great Yorkshire Show remains the most revered celebration of agriculture in the country, it only takes place on three days in high summer. The challenge is making the most of the Harrogate showground site for the rest of the year.

Step forward Heather Parry, from the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, who has helped oversee a transformation in the fortunes of the Yorkshire Event Centre which is now a multi-pound facility that showcases the county’s farming, tourism and hospitality industries.

This is precisely the type of venture which has enabled the GYS to retain its pre-eminence – it is the best of the best – and for the YAS to continue to champion farmers and this county’s burgeoning food and drink sector. Long may this last.