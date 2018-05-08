The Yorkshire Post says: The grandparents. Protecting a special relationship

A LIFELONG champion of the most vulnerable members of society, Dame Esther Rantzen’s comments about the rights of grandparents will resonate.

Like so many, she believes it should be a legal right that they can see their grandchildren on those regrettable occasions when families do split up.

Giving her backing to moves to enshrine this in law, Dame Esther spoke for many when she said the most important people of all in such circumstances are the grandchildren – and their needs are as important, if not more so, than those of their warring parents. This is a very special relationship and the real sadness is the number of grandparents who have missed out on playing a part in the upbringing of their grandchildren for action like this to be taken.