The Yorkshire Post says: The great outdoors. Nurturing tourism in the county

A GREAT outdoor county like Yorkshire will always be at the mercy of the weather gods and this year remains no exception.

For, while a harsh winter and hot summer meant an inglorious start to the traditional grouse shooting season, the county’s coastal resorts are enjoying a boom as families make the most of the heatwave.

An aerial view of sunseekers on Scarborough's beach.

Yet, while this region is fortunate to have a diverse rural economy which helps to underpin the county’s £8bn a year tourism industry, it needs nurturing. The issues facing the uplands are different to seaside locations that cater for a different market, and it’s important that the One Yorkshire devolution drive recognises this.

The fortunes of rural and urban Yorkshire are inter-dependable. Cities like Leeds and Sheffield prosper because the region’s three national parks make them great places to live and work while, at the same time, countryside communities benefit from enhanced visitor numbers in this ‘win, win’ for God’s own county.