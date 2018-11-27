The Yorkshire Post says: The jobs divide – new data makes One Yorkshire economic case

IT IS already clear, regardless of Brexit’s final outcome, that politicians from all parties will have their work cut out if they’re to regain the public’s trust.

Not only did the political elite take voters for granted, but they also alienated large parts of the country with their ‘London knows best’ arrogance.

For, while the capital saw its entire public transport infrastructure overhauled before the construction of Crossrail, its new state-of-the-art railway, Yorkshire – and other parts of the North – have been denied investment by successive governments. The result? The worst train services in the country.

And repeated promises to narrow the North-South divide have been proven to be groundless. This is highlighted by new research by the BBC Shared Data Unit which strengths, still further, the political and economic case for One Yorkshire devolution so this region can take back control of the policy agenda, including skills development, from Whitehall.

Even though 140,000 jobs were created here between 2007 and last year, they represent just five per cent of the total number that came into existence across the whole country. This is unacceptable and unsustainable in a region proud of its dynamism and home to eight per cent of the UK’s population.

Given how research has already revealed that One Yorkshire could be worth up to £30bn a year if the economy here grew in line with the national average, it’s even more perplexing that Ministers are reluctant to advance this agenda when, frankly, they need all the friends they can get if they’re to win back the public’s confidence here.