The Yorkshire Post says: The natural world – don’t put Yorkshire coast at risk

THE YORKSHIRE coastline continues to be regarded as one of the natural wonders of Britain because of the proliferation of seabirds which flock to Bempton Cliffs, Flamborough Head and other locations each year.

This is even more reason to regret today’s academic study which points to a 70 per cent decline in puffins and other species because of a ‘triple whammy’ caused by habitat destruction, pollution and the concentration of fishing in certain areas.

A wake-up call that needs to be heeded, environmental protection – and the future of fishing policy – are both intrinsic to the Brexit debate now underway at Westminster over the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

However Parliament is so much at sea that Wakefield MP Mary Creagh, who chairs the important and influential Environmental Audit Committee, was not called to speak until after midnight. This is no way to develop policy and protect wildlife, is it?