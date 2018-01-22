The Yorkshire Post says: The party’s over? Hubris of Ukip leader Henry Bolton

EVEN though Ukip’s rise to prominence culminated with Britain voting to leave the European Union, the party was always going to struggle to make a political impact in the aftermath of the June 2016 referendum.

Not only was it left bereft of its raison d’être – but it also found itself leaderless after its front man Nigel Farage, one of the most charismatic and effective leaders in modern politics, stepped down.

Since then, the party has been haemorrhaging support – and leaders – with Henry Bolton just the latest figurehead to become the laughing stock of politics. He had shown no leadership before being exposed by his young lover’s racist views towards Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle.

As members of his front bench continue to resign after Ukip’s executive passed a vote of no confidence on Sunday, Mr Bolton’s position is untenable and his refusal to bow to the inevitable is pure hubris on his part.

Yet, as support for Ukip implodes, it is doubtful that the party can withstand this stand-off. Its senior figures have shown that they are unfit to govern or to make a credible contribution to Brexit and the debate about the terms of Britain’s departure from the EU.

A party that did change the course of political history, its only hope is, perhaps, the emergence of a galvanising and campaigning leader who uses this opportunity to campaign, instead, for the NHS and ensure that it receives the £350m a week that so many leading Brexiteers appeared to promise during the election.

If it found a niche, and a credible leader, it might have a future of sorts. If not, the party will almost certainly be over.