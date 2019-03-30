The Yorkshire Post says: The sad failure of British democracy over Brexit

Back On February 1, 2017, 498 MPs voted to support Prime Minister Theresa May triggering Article 50 and beginning negotiations with the European Union on Britain’s planned departure - winning with a majority of 384. She subsequently did so on March 29 that year.

A great deal of water has passed under the bridge since then - not least an ill-advised General Election called by Mrs May that took away her party’s majority but in which both major parties promised to enact the result of the referendum.

There are many different reasons why Brexit is yet to come to pass and those MPs who have rejected Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement for the third time yesterday afternoon - on what should have been the UK’s date of departure - have, in many cases, understandable motives for continuing to refuse to support her plan.

But the facts remain that the people of Britain were told to vote in 2016 in what would be the most important poll of their lives and did so in record numbers.

Voters were told that whatever they decided would be enacted. Politicians promised again and again they would do so, and actively gave their consent to Mrs May’s strategy.

However people voted in 2016, the current impasse represents a sad failure of British democracy to enact the will of the people.